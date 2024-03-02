Profund Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after acquiring an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $18,997,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 282.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 845,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 624,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Read Our Latest Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.