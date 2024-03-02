Profund Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 224.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

