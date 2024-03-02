Profund Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 389,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 0.3 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $2.1589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.11%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

