Profund Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 310.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 208.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

IP opened at $35.05 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

