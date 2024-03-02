Profund Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 555,375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of FITB opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

