Profund Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

MT stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

