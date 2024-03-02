Profund Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock opened at $256.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $258.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

