Profund Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,613 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 759,864 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 711,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of VERA stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

