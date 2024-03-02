Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Horizon by 141.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.02 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

