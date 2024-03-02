Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

