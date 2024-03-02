Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

FNF opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 33.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

