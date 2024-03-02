Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

