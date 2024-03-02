Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

