Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Acelyrin Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SLRN stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.
Acelyrin Profile
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
