Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Acelyrin Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

