Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Agenus worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Agenus by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 690,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 16.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Agenus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 902,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Agenus in the second quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agenus by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 267,597 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

