Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 140.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $71.68 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

