Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on COGT shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

