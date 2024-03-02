Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $26,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $7,141,237 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

