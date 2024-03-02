Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after buying an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 101.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after buying an additional 321,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 31.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,724,000 after buying an additional 179,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

