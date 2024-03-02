Profund Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $192.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $194.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

