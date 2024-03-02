Profund Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.20.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

