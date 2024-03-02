Profund Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $153.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

