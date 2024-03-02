Profund Advisors LLC Sells 18,030 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $17.36 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCPH

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.