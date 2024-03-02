Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

