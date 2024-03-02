Profund Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after buying an additional 65,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

