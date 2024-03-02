Profund Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Voya Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.18 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

