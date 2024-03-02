Profund Advisors LLC Sells 413 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 36.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 19.6% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after buying an additional 418,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 46.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after buying an additional 450,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

Crown stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

