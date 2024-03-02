Profund Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ATI by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,336,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at about $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ATI by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 662,166 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Trading Up 0.1 %

ATI opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.21. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.