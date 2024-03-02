Profund Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

