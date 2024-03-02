Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,496 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,800,000 after buying an additional 1,586,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after buying an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,767,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,702,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 1,941,743 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

VLY opened at $8.02 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

