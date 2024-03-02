Profund Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $240.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $242.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

