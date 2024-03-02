Profund Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $424.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

