Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 201,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AVXL opened at $5.28 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $433.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

