Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 2.0 %

MUR stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

