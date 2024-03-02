Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,054.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after acquiring an additional 565,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

