Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRU opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.