Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 404,211 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

