Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LOW opened at $244.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.44. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $245.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

