Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

BMO stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.39. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 82.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

