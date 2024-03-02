Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.44. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $245.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

