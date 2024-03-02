Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

