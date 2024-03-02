Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Assured Guaranty Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AGO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

AGO opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 in the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

