Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 8633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $304,185.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $304,185.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,574.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,962. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 70,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

