Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Rapid7 worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 522,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 40.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 355,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,056,000 after acquiring an additional 252,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $58.60 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

