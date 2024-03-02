Raymond Karl Mcdonnell Sells 12,820 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $108.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Strategic Education

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.