RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMAX. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

RE/MAX stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $5,792,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,775,000 after buying an additional 358,736 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 352,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 241,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

