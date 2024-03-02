Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Gordon Haskett

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

Get Redfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Redfin

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $834.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,746 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 369,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after buying an additional 109,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 11.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.