Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $199.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $199.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

