Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.35. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.70.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$123.07 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$132.11. The stock has a market cap of C$88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.31.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

