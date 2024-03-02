Revolve Group, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RVLV opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Revolve Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 666,366 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after purchasing an additional 542,419 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,277,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 124.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.